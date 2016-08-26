Horse rescued from river in Palgrave

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to free a foal which had become stuck in a river in Palgrave last night.
Four fire crews were dispatched to Rose Lane at 10.09pm to reports that a horse had become trapped.
The foal, six months old, was eventually sedated by a vet, and rescued via strops and a mud path.
The incident was deemed under control by 12.55am this morning. Fire crews had left the scene by 3.14am.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.