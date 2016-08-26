Horse rescued from river in Palgrave

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to free a foal which had become stuck in a river in Palgrave last night.

Four fire crews were dispatched to Rose Lane at 10.09pm to reports that a horse had become trapped.

The foal, six months old, was eventually sedated by a vet, and rescued via strops and a mud path.

The incident was deemed under control by 12.55am this morning. Fire crews had left the scene by 3.14am.