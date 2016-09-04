Hooded men threaten residents with knife during attempted robbery in Roydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after two hooded men threatened residents with a knife and demanded money during an attempted robbery in Roydon, near Diss, yesterday (September 3).

The two men entered a home in Denmark Lane, Roydon, via a back door at around 8.45pm.

Once inside, they threatened the victims with what is believed to be a knife and demanded money.

One of the victims escaped into the property’s front garden and the would-be robbers ran off without taking anything.

The men are described as wearing hooded tops with the hoods up, gloves and having their faces covered up by scarves.

Police are also seeking further information on a silver people-carrier that was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has information about either of the men should contact Dc Emma Gray of Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org