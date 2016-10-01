Hendrix and Elizabeth Fry’s local connections feature in Diss Black History Month exhibition

The night when Jimi Hendrix’s guitar artistry filled a tiny live music club in Norwich and the lobbying efforts of the city’s own Elizabeth Fry, an anti-slavery campaigner, feature in some of the exhibits at Diss Library for Black History month this month.

Commemorating black history and its local connections, large display boards will be up in the library for people to browse, from now until October 31. The project is a collaboration between Diss Museum, Park Radio and Norfolk Education Library Service. The library is open 9am-5pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9am-1pm on Tuesdays and 9am-1pm and 2pm-7pm on Wednesdays.

