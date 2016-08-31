Hedge fire in Diss

A crew from Diss was called to tackle a hedge fire in the town yesterday afternoon.

It happened in The Heywood at 2.48pm.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze within 30 minutes, and were able to stop it from spreading.

There were no reported injuries.

