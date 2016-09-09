Harleston’s Distinctive Makers ‘extremely proud’ after successful first year

A bespoke curtain supplier in Harleston has expressed pride in its early achievements after celebrating its first year in business.

Distinctive Makers Limited, based in Speedwell Way within the Border Valley Industrial Estate, formed last September with just three staff, collectively with more than 50 years of industry experience, but it has since quadrupled the size of its workforce.

Production Manager Gary Behan said: “I’m extremely proud of the fantastic relationships we have with our customers, which are built through providing them with a personal service and a high level of care and attention.”

Specialising in curtains, Roman blinds and soft furnishings, the business says it is keen to hire and train talent from the Harleston area.

Sharon Clarke, Head of Making at Distinctive, described it as having a ‘family-like working environment’.

“Everyone’s really friendly, happy and respected here. We make sure our work is of the highest quality but can also have fun doing it,” she said.

Glynis Middleton, one of the team of makers to join Distinctive since it began, added: “I’m really proud of how much I’ve been able to learn here.

“That’s been made possible by our company culture of encouraging one another and an attitude where we muck in to overcome problems together.”