Harleston Practice is rated ‘outstanding’

Harleston Medical Practice has joined a list of just 191 facilities across the country which have been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The practice, based in Bullock Fair Close, was found to be ‘outstanding’ overall, as well as how well-led and safe the services are.

The PPG would like to congratulate the Practice and the team on the fantastic ‘outstanding’ Grade they have received from the CQC - a huge achievement considering less than four per cent of practices achieve this grade Peggy Phinn

The practice was found to be ‘good’ in areas including its effectiveness, how caring the services are, and how responsive they are to patient’s needs.

The report read: “The practice had a clear vision which had quality and safety as its top priority. The strategy to deliver this vision had been produced with stakeholders and was regularly reviewed and discussed with staff.

“The practice had strong and visible clinical and managerial leadership and governance arrangements.”

It added that the practice “actively reviewed patients’ complaints” and made improvements as a result.

The report said the practice should ensure that patient feedback continues to be monitored to identify areas for further improvement.

Peggy Phinn, Chair of Harleston Medical Practice’s Patient Participation Group (PPG), said: “The PPG would like to congratulate the Practice and the team on the fantastic ‘outstanding’ Grade they have received from the CQC - a huge achievement considering less than four per cent of practices achieve this grade.

“As patients of the Practice and members of the PPG, we are very proud to be part of this team, and, although this is a fabulous achievement for the surgery, we all know there is further work to do, which will be achieved by working together. Well done and many congratulations to all of the staff at Harleston Medical Practice.”

The practice, in collaboration with South Norfolk Council, are working to opening the Paddock Road site as a community hub, which would bring a range of services into Harleston.

A South Norfolk CCG spokesperson added: “The outcome of the Care Quality Commission inspection is great news for Harleston Medical Practice, and reflects the hard work of the entire surgery team.

“An ‘outstanding’ CQC rating for Harleston Medical Practice is an excellent achievement.”