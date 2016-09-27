Harleston and Diss will host annual festival giving people a taste of the local best

Diss and Harleston will celebrate the best food and drink the Waveney Valley has to offer when a popular festival returns in October.

The Diss and Harleston Food and Drink Festival, this year running from October 2-16, sees a variety of events hosted in both towns across a two-week period, including celebrating micro-breweries, rare breed meets, distinctive cafes and pubs, artisan chocolates, talented local chefs and farmers markets.

Last year's Diss and Harleston Food and Drink Festival was hailed a success.

Week one will focus on Harleston and, on October 8, A Taste of Harleston will run. The food event will see a street market filling Market Place, while stalls will sell an array of local products. In 2015, it attracted an estimated 3,000 people.

Other highlights include Focus on Local Produce, at Budgens, from 8am to 10pm, from the Monday to Saturday, Pancake-alicious, at the Egg ’n’ Easel Café, 9.30am to 2pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and The Drink of the Gods, on Wednesday, October 5 from 3-5pm at The Apiary Delicatessen.

In the second week, events will run in Diss. Disscover: Diss Food and Drink Festival will feature farmers’ markets and a beer and gin festival. A number of demonstrations will take place at the Boilerhouse throughout the week, and a Seafood Banquet will be held at Happy Palace on October 12 at 7pm. The 7th Corn Hall Beer and Gin Festival will be also be held at The Boilerhouse, on October 14 from 5-11pm and the following day from noon to 11pm.

John Atkinson of Fredricks Fine Foods and one of the Diss organisers said: “This is the second time Diss has participated in the Festival. Last year was a great success with the majority of cafes and restaurants and both food and non-food shops reporting good business. The public response was ‘do it again please!’”

The festival is supported as part of South Norfolk Council’s Market Towns Initiative, which aims to promote Diss, Harleston, Loddon and Wymondham. For more information and details of all the events running, visit http://www.heritagetriangle.co.uk/new-events/