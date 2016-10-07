HARDWICK PLANE CRASH: Hospital ‘pleased’ with Eye pilot’s progress

Staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital are “pleased” with the progress of injured Eye pilot Maurice Hammond, a spokesperson for his family has said.

Mr Hammond has been in hospital since Sunday, when his Second World War Mustang crashed in a field near the former RAF base in Hardwick.

The WW2 P-51D Mustang fighter plane close to the former RAF Hardwick base on Sunday 02/10/16. ANL-160310-101533001

The passenger, a man in his 80s, who is yet to be named, died in the incident.

On Wednesday, Mr Hammond underwent a surgical procedure to strengthen and protect his spinal cord, neck upwards, which formed part of his overall recovery programme.

A spokesperson on Wednesday said the complex surgery was a “normal procedure”, his spinal cord is “wholly unaffected”, and his CT scans “give no reason for concern”.

A statement issued on behalf of the family last night read: “Firstly I want to say we’ve been in touch with representatives of the passenger today and we’ve been able to pass on our thoughts and deep condolences to them, and they have expressed their concern and best wishes for Maurice and the Hammond Family.

Maurice had a comfortable night, and today has been moved to a different section of ITU in line with his recovery, freeing his previous room for more critical cases Hammond family spokesperson

“Maurice had a comfortable night, and today has been moved to a different section of ITU (intensive therapy unit) in line with his recovery, freeing his previous room for more critical cases.

“Obviously he is in ‘double’ recovery - from his injuries and the surgery, but today staff have once again moderated his sedation - for an extended period - and I am told he’s been able to open his eyes as a reaction to some sensory input like touching his hand.”