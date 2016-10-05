Green Fair returning to Eye later this month

The annual Green Fair at Eye Town Hall returns on October 15.

Running 9.30am to 3pm, it will give people the chance to recycle unwanted small electrical items, organised by Mid Suffolk District Council. Advice and talks will be given about composting, volunteering at green spaces in Eye, and climate change.

There will also be Fair Trade stalls, with food, clothes and gifts, various craft stalls, and the Green Café offering homemade cakes sand refreshment. Entrance is by donation.

For more call Simon Hooton on 01379 871494