Great British Bake Off contestant’s gift to boost Tasburgh Auction of Promises

A Great British Bake Off contestant will be cooking up a unique item for a lucky bidder at a Tasburgh charity auction next month.

An Auction of Promises is being held at the village hall on Saturday, November 12, starting at 7.30pm, with a one-off cake by Kate Barmby, who appeared in this year’s competition, among the major lots.

Funds are being raised to continue to upgrade the 1950s-built hall.

Tasburgh Village Hall Chairman Tony Lacey said: “We’re fortunate that one of our trustees works with Kate and having heard of our fund raising has agreed to bake a one off cake for some lucky bidder.

“We are constantly looking at repairs and the upkeep of the building.

“It was built to last, but with regular use, things do start to look dilapidated and we’ve been able to cover over some of the cracks but our car park has seen better days and is one of the areas that bears the brunt of regular use.

“It’s been great to see residents and local businesses put forward their promises. It is a real community event.”

Other items up for auction include a family-sized boned and rolled joint from Hempnall Butchers, a £25 voucher from Simonds, family days out at local attractions, a free winter health check for your car and more.

A fully printed brochure will be available to buy, listing all the lots, which is available from Tasburgh Social Club and from the organiser, Helen Burnett