Grants available to help south Norfolk residents stay well this winter

Support has been made available to help south Norfolk residents stay well as the winter months approach.

South Norfolk Council has teamed up with Norfolk Public Health, enabling the Stay Well This Winter Fund to be set up, to support voluntary groups and charities that work to help vulnerable people in their local community, who face particular hardship this winter.

Grants, of up to £1,000, are available for projects run by volunteers or community groups, that provide assistance to those, including the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions and the homeless, who face “very real challenges” as the weather gets colder.

Church groups and parish councils can also apply, to help with projects that benefit the wider community, including activities that help to reduce isolation or provide a hot meal or warm clothing.

For more information and how you can apply, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/earlyhelp