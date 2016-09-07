Goodies of Pulham ‘over the moon’ after winning Best Independent Retailer prize

A Pulham Market produce retailer which scooped a major regional award says the achievement is “a testament to the hard work “ of its team.

Founded in 2002, the business was recognised for its commitment to locally-sourced produce, including numerous items created on the premises themselves.

Co-owners and founders Kim and Stuart Gooderham said they were “absolutely over the moon” to have won.

“The vision has always been to offer the freshest local ingredients and products to the community. Kim and I are very proud that our amazing progress and vision has been recognised by this national award,” said Mr Gooderham.

“There has been a shift towards people wanting to know the origins of what they’re eating, from where it was grown to who planted them.

“I am excited to celebrate the individuals and businesses that are giving us some brilliant choices about what we buy and eat.

“I would like to thank all of our customers, suppliers and staff for their continued support and loyalty.”

The awards were chosen by major food industry figures, including John Torode, Valentine Warner and Nathan Outlaw.

Natasha Lovell-Smith, editor of Great British Food magazine and judging panel chair, said: “I was truly blown away with the quality of entries this year.

“Our judges had a very tough job having to choose the best from such a brilliant selection, but I’m delighted with the results.”

For further information about Goodies Food Hall, please call 01379 676880.