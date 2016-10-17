‘Good’ news for Attleborough school as ‘CARE’ ethos is praised by Ofsted

A Norfolk school is celebrating after Ofsted found the facility to be ‘Good’ in its first inspection since becoming an academy in March 2014.

Attleborough Academy Norfolk said their ethos of ‘CARE’ — commitment, acknowledgement, respect and excellence —as well as rising student achievement was highlighted by inspectors following their visit in September. The academy, part of the Transforming Education in Norfolk (TEN) Group, was also awarded a ‘Good’ rating for each of the five key areas

I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised not only our strong improvements in exam results, but also the caring and supportive ethos we have instilled throughout our school community Neil McShane, principal

The report said most teaching is “consistently good, including in the sixth form” with some that is “outstanding.” There is also praise for the academy’s “exemplary support” provided through its Inclusion Centre and its ‘SAFE’ (School and Family Enrichment) Team, “especially for children who are looked after”.

Neil McShane, principal, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised not only our strong improvements in exam results, but also the caring and supportive ethos we have instilled throughout our school community.

“Attleborough Academy Norfolk is a school where we seek to educate the whole child, nurturing our students to become well-prepared citizens who are respectful and tolerant, as well as successful individuals.”

The report added a “purposeful learning environment” had been created, and there as praise for the academy’s support provided through its ‘SAFE’ (School and Family Enrichment) Team.