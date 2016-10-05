Golden successes for breweries in Alburgh, Attleborough and Thorndon

A trio of breweries in the Diss Express area have been recognised for their golden beers, each claiming multiple prizes at a regional awards event last month.

Alburgh’s Grain Brewery, Wolf Brewery of Attleborough and Shortts Brewery in Thorndon were all high achievers during the recent Society of Independent Brewers Awards (SIBA) for the Eastern Region, with each of them receiving at least one Gold for their in-house brews.

For the second year in a row, Grain Brewery was crowned Overall Champion in Cask Beers, this time for its Redwood brew, which also took Gold in the Best Bitters and Pale Ales category.

Leanne Rowe from Grain Brewery said: “We are dead chuffed to win this award again.

“To win it again with so much competition from many great breweries in the East Region is something to be very proud of.

“I would like to say a special big thank you to Phil and Graham at the brewery for everything they have done to make our award winning beers.”

Wolf Brewery also earned two Golds, being named the Overall Champion for ‘Small Pack’ and winning the ‘Small Pack’ Standard Mile and Brown Ales award, in honour of the Sirius Dog Star beer.

Will Edwards, Manager of Wolf Brewery, stated: “We are delighted to win this regional award and look forward to the national finals in Sheffield next March.

“I would like to send a special thanks to our Head Brewer Derek Dunstan and Director Kay Edwards for their role in making this all happen.”

Shortts Brewery, meanwhile, walked away with a Gold award in the ‘Small Pack’ Standard Bitters and Pale Ales category, won by its Rockabilly beer, and a Silver award in the ‘Small Pack’ Premium Bitters and Pales Ales, which was presented to the Skiffle brew.

Matt Hammond, who established the brewery on Shortts Farm back in 2012, told the Diss Express they were “so proud” to have seen two of their creations recognised at the ceremony.

“Thanks to my family for the support and Eddie who helps me brew these award winning beers at the brewery,” said Mr Hammond.

“We are very lucky to have some great customers who have supported us from day one and have seen us improve to what we are today.

“We look forward to going from strength to strength in the future and hope to produce many more award winning beers.”