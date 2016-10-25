Give and Take event coming to Hempnall

Hempnall will be the host of a South Norfolk Council Give and Take reuse event on December 9.

Set for the village hall, the it aims to give local people the chance to prevent various materials from going to landfill.

For more see www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/recycling

