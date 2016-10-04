Gislingham woman could face jail after admitting six thefts

A woman from Gislingham has been warned she could face a prison sentence after admitting six theft offences.

Karen Robinson, 49, of Broadfield Road, had been due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court after denying the offences but yesterday changed her pleas to guilty before the case began.

The court heard that the thefts involved people Robinson had been employed by when working as a cleaner.

Daniel Taylor, appearing for Robinson, said his client had been suffering from mental health issues when the offences were committed and she had no previous convictions.

Ordering the preparation of a pre sentence report by the Probation Service, Mr Recorder Richard Atchley adjourned Robinson’s sentencing until November.

Mr Recorder Atchley warned Robinson that despite a report being ordered, a prison sentence could not be ruled out.

Robinson will continue to be granted bail until she is sentenced in the week commencing November 14.