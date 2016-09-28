Get a behind the scenes look at Diss’s Masonic Lodge

People are invited to find out more about the mysterious world of Freemasonry at an open evening at the Montgomerie Lodge in Diss.

The free event, from 6pm on October 10, includes a short introduction, presentation on the history of the Masonic Apron, and three-course support.

For more and an invitation, call 01379 643581.

