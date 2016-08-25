GCSE RESULTS ROUND-UP: Wait is over for students in Diss Express area

Months of waiting is finally over for students in the Diss Express area after picking up their GCSE results.

n Harleston, Archbishop Sancroft High School said it was “very pleased” for the year group, after 75 per cent and 51 per cent of students received A*-C grades in English and Maths, respectively.

Richard Cranmer, headteacher, said: “Overall it looks at this stage as if the students have exceeded the progress expected of them when compared to others nationally.

“Not only have they achieved academic success they have contributed enormously to the life of the school in so many different ways.

“Yet again the staff, parents and carers and students have worked together to ensure they have a great start to their further and higher education and my thanks go to everyone for the part that they play in this journey.

“We wish every one of them every success in the future!”

Eye, Suffolk. GCSE Results day at Hartismere High School in Eye. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-111220009

Stradbroke High School stated pupils of all abilities had made “excellent progress”, with 65 per cent securing a C grade or higher in both maths and English.

The school also reported a strong ‘Value Added Score’ (VAS) for the second year in a row, placing it in the top 100 VAS rankings amongst non-selective schools nationwide.

Deputy headteacher John Axtell said: “Very well done and congratulations to all our students who achieved another set of excellent results.

“Their hard work and commitment have been justly rewarded and we are excited about their prospects for the future.”

Very well done and congratulations to all our students who achieved another set of excellent results Stradbroke High School deputy head John Axtell

Framlingham’s Thomas Mills High School offered congratulations to its pupils for their “fantastic achievements”, which saw 66 per cent obtain an A*-C in maths and English, and more than a quarter earned at least five A* or A grades.

Among the exceptional results was Lucy Thomas, who acquired 12 A’s, two As and one B, while Leann Appleby and Jake Doyle both claimed 11 A* and four A grades.

Philip Hurst, headteacher, said: “We congratulate the pupils on their fantastic achievements. They have made great progress. They are a lovely year group and we wish them continued success.

“This is a remarkable achievement and reflects their hard work and commitment to their studies.”

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School, pictured is Elise Squirrell. Paicture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-111038009

Meanwhile, Hartismere School in Eye celebrated a 81 per cent attainment of A*-C grades in maths and English.

Headmaster James McAtear said: “These results are a testimony to the hard work of all our staff, governors and students and to the support given to them by their parents.”

At Attleborough Academy Norfolk, 64 per cent of students earned an A*-C grade in maths and English.

“It is so pleasing to see that we have built on last year’s award winning results and improved our headline figures even further,” said principal Neil McShane. “Many congratulations to all our fantastic Year 11 students and staff for their hard work and dedication and thank you to our parents for their continued support.”

Long Stratton High School headteacher Roger Harris wished his students well for the future after 60.7 per cent earned five A*-C grades, with 49.2 per cent earning five A*-C including English and maths.

“We would like to congratulate our pupils on their individual achievements and thank parents for their support over the last five years,” he said. “Our GCSE results this year reflect the hard work of our pupils and staff.

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School, pictured is Sam Hunt. Paicture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-111002009

Many had results to celebrate and we wish them well for the future.”

And at Debenham High School, 80 per cent of students achieved A*-C in English and maths, while 37 per cent of the grades awarded were A* or A.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are delighted with the performance of students in these core subjects but it only tells part of the story, we are equally pleased with students’ results in the full range of GCSE subjects.”

Nationally, the overall number of entries reaching A*-C dropped from 69 per cent to 66.9 per cent. A* grades fell from 6.6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. A fall in English and maths results this year is thought to have been down to a high number of older pupils retaking the subject, more than 380,000 entries, up by 25 per cent on last year. But even without those older pupils, there was a fall in the results of 16-year-olds, those earning A*-C falling by 1.3 per cent.

- Polish student who could not speak English four years ago earns superb results - click here

- Diss High School student so scared he was shaking comes away with 13 A*/A grades - click here

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-110950009

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-110937009

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School, pictured are Imogen Doe and Carina Riches. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-110858009

Students collect their GCSE results from Archbishop Sancroft High School. ANL-160825-145646001

Students collect their GCSE results from Archbishop Sancroft High School. ANL-160825-145632001