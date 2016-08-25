GCSE RESULTS: Diss student so scared he was shaking scoops 13 A*/A grades

Head boy William Ashwood, 16, said he felt “terrified” and “so scared he was shaking” when he woke up this morning to pick up his results from Diss High School.

But the Scole resident was one of the top performers on the day, earning 13 A*/A grades.

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School pictured from left is Sam Hunt, Chloe Mayes, Elise Squirrell and William Ashwood. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-111050009

He will continue his studies at Diss High School, and said he would like to go to university in the future.

“I am over the moon,” he said. “It feels pretty incredible.

“I’ve spent hours working non-stop. It felt like it would never end.”

William will study maths, further maths, chemistry and physics in sixth-form next year.

Another high achiever at Diss was Roydon’s Chloe Mayes, who also earned 13 A*/A grades.

“I’m very happy,” she said. “I put in a lot of hard work. I was in school each day when it was our study leave, studying each day and revising.”

The 16-year-old will also stay on at the sixth-form at Diss, taking five subjects — maths, further maths, English language and literature, geography and chemistry.

Other notable successes at the south Norfolk school include Will Sait, who earned 12 A*/A grades, and Elise Squirrel, Martin Nunn, Charley Lane and Sam Hunt, who came away with 10 A*/A grades.

Diss, Norfolk. GCSE Results day at Diss High School, pictured is Elise Squirrell. Paicture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160825-111014009

Diss High School praised students for an “outstanding” set of results, with 74 per cent achieving A*-C grades in both English and Maths — a seven per cent improvement on last year — and half of all grades were scored A*-C.

Headteacher Dr Jan Hunt said: “Students and staff are to be congratulated on an excellent set of results which are the highest for more than five years.”