Garden fire in Pulham Market

A small garden fire involving a shed was tackled in Pulham Market this morning.

The incident happened at a property in Ducksfoot Lane, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 11.35am.

One appliance from Harleston arrived at the scene at 11.50am, and used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was under control by 12.05pm.

An ambulance was not required and there were no reported injuries.

