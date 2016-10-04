Funding to boost Snetterton’s power capability could see 1,700 new jobs created

As many as 1,700 new jobs could be created after an infrastructure project in Snetterton was allocated a £2.3m funding boost.

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has approved a funding application from Breckland Council to support its Snetterton Electricity Power Upgrade project, which aims to expand Snetterton Heath’s existing electricity supply capability.

The funding, alongside further private and public sector investment, means the £3m scheme can go ahead.

A new substation will be built at Snetterton, trebling the power capability at the site, with high voltage underground cables to be laid from Attleborough. The current power capacity at the industrial site is nearing 100 per cent.

Chris Starkie, Managing Director of New Anglia LEP, said: “This investment will allow for existing businesses to expand and attract new employers to the area, helping towards our ambition of creating 95,000 new jobs across Norfolk and Suffolk by 2026 – a target which we’re already over one third of the way towards achieving.

“Boosting the power capability at Snetterton Heath will unlock the site’s potential for growth and, importantly, lead to the creation of new jobs.”

Councillor Phil Cowen, Breckland’s Executive Member of Growth and Commercialisation, added: “Securing this funding support from the LEP means we can now overcome the single major barrier to attracting new businesses to Snetterton Heath – the limited power supply.”

Snetterton Heath has been identified as a key employment site by Breckland Council and the New Anglia LEP.