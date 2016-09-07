Funding for community Silver Sunday events available from South Norfolk Council

Local community groups are being invited to apply for funding from South Norfolk Council to help celebrate Silver Sunday.

Held in October, it is an annual day of fun and free activities for older people.

Councillor Yvonne Bendle, South Norfolk Council cabinet member for Wellbeing and Early Intervention said. “Silver Sunday is an annual day of fun and free activities designed to help older people get out and about, try new things and meet new people.”

“The day celebrates the value and knowledge that older people contribute to our communities while helping to combat loneliness and isolation.”

Download an application form from www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/silversunday