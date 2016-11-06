Funding bid launched for heritage trail at Eye’s recently dedicated memorial to airmen

A recently-dedicated memorial to honour the Eye airmen in the Second World War will have it’s first anniversary marked with the proposed opening of a heritage trial.

Following a two-year campaign from the community, a memorial to the 490th Bombardment Group was dedicated at Progress Way, Eye Airfield, in May.

The trail will provide healthy exercise for those normally precluded from such things at the same time informing future visitors of what was here and why it is important to not forget

Now it is hoped a heritage trail can be launched in May 2017, to coincide with the memorial’s first anniversary.

A Go Fund Me page has now been launched in a bid to make the dream a reality.

“The Friends of the 490th cannot thank all those who have supported us enough.

“You have helped us so much but once more we are reaching out to you hoping for your support in making sure these ordinary young men, who stepped forward to face such adversity allying themselves with Europe’s cause, shall always be here in our hearts.

“Never forgotten — forever honoured.”

The trail will feature benches for rest areas and information boards.

Running at 5km, the trail will be aimed at all ages, of all fitness levels.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/490th-bomb-group-heritage-trail-2v6pqsqc

For more information, visit www.490th.co.uk