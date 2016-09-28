Fun Palace set for Pulham Market

VILLAGE SIGN - PULHAM MARKET ENGANL00120121029163122

VILLAGE SIGN - PULHAM MARKET ENGANL00120121029163122

0
Have your say

A free event visiting Pulham Market will give people of all ages the chance to do things they do not usually do.

Fun Palaces is an ongoing national campaign, with activities led by and for local people.

It will be held at Pulham Market Memorial Hall on Saturday, from 11am to 3pm.

Back to the top of the page