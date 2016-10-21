FSA says slaughter can resume at Banham abattoir as new firm takes over premises

Operations have resumed at a Banham slaughterhouse that was previously closed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) after a new company took over the premises.

Slaughter operations were “immediately halted” at Moor Farm, which at the time was occupied by Simply Halal, after the release of undercover footage from the Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

The FSA told the Diss Express that while investigations into alleged welfare breaches at Simply Halal are ongoing, a new company, Norfolk Meat Traders, has been approved to operate as a slaughterhouse.

The spokesperson said: “A new company has taken over the premises previously used by Simply Halal.

“We are satisfied that the new company, Norfolk Meat Traders has taken sufficient action to justify approval to operate as a slaughterhouse.

“None of the slaughtermen or Animal Welfare Officers employed by Norfolk Meat Traders were implicated in the welfare abuse at Simply Halal.

“The FSA takes animal welfare very seriously and the new business will be subject to strict monitoring by FSA staff.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Meat Traders said they had no link to Simply Halal, and slaughter operations had resumed about two weeks ago.

They added they had taken a number of measures, including the installation of cameras, in a bid to work with the FSA.

According to Companies House, Norfolk Meat Traders Ltd was incorporated in June this year. Their registered office is in London.