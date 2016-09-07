Fressingfield Primary School staff and children kick off year with some ‘good’ news

Teachers and pupils of a Fressingfield school have returned to some ‘good’ news.

Fressingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School was inspected by Ofsted, the government’s education watchdog, in June.

Over the last three and a half years I’ve been at Fressingfield Primary School, a huge amount of work has gone into moving the school forward Mark Taylor

And this week the published report confirms the school’s rating has risen, from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

It found the school to be ‘good’ in all areas, including in the effectiveness of leadership and management, the quality of teaching, personal development, behaviour and welfare, and its early years provision. The report also reserved praise for the school’s headteacher and assistant head, who have “been effective” in improving the school since the last inspection, in 2014.

Mark Taylor, headteacher, told the Diss Express: “Over the last three and a half years I’ve been at Fressingfield Primary School, a huge amount of work has gone into moving the school forward. The children, parents, staff and governors have worked tirelessly to create an environment where children can enjoy their learning and achieve to a very high standard — in 2015 the school achieved its best ever results and there has been even improvement in many areas again this year.”

Mary Lewis, chair of governors, added: “This positive report follows a recent successful church inspection and we pay tribute to the headteacher, Mark Taylor, and all the staff for the hard work and dedication which has taken the school this far. There is always more to do and we are committed to ensuring that our children continue to receive the high quality education they deserve.”

In order to improve further, the report says the school should “improve teaching, learning and assessment by providing more regular activities which enthuse and challenge the most able pupils to make more rapid progress,” and “sharpen and improve the work of some middle leaders in their analyses of teaching, learning and assessment in their respective curriculum subject areas.”