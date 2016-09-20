Fresh faces needed to keep Hoxne Music Festival alive after committee steps down

The long-running signature music event of Hoxne will need fresh faces in order to return next year, after the entire organising committee chose to step down.

All eight current committee members of the Hoxne Music Festival, who have each been involved with the event over the past ten years, announced they would retire from their duties at their annual general meeting (AGM) next month.

Stuart Jarrold, chairman of the committee, said it was the right time to hand over the reins, but the members hoped the festival will “continue to thrive” in the future.

“We have all enjoyed it — it’s fantastic fun and very rewarding,” he told the Diss Express.

“None of us are getting any younger. We thought we have all given ourselves for ten years to prepare and organise. There’s so many things that need to be done.

“It’s no different to a parish council or a village hall committee — there has to be a turnover of ideas.”

Mr Jarrold said those wishing to get involved are encouraged to attend the AGM at Hoxne Village Hall, 7pm, on Tuesday, October 11, and the existing members have committed to helping guide newcomers through the process.

There are already plans for one-off day of music next May to mark the ten-year anniversary of the festival, with a number of parties, such as the Hoxne Swan pub, expressing interest in taking part.

Mr Jarrold added: “If you are community minded and have an interest in music of any kind, then come along - the more the merrier.

“We are not a commercial organisation. Our philosophy is to provide quality entertainment at a price people can afford.

“What we don’t want is to see it fall apart. It would be a great shame if, after ten years, it would have to fold.”

For more details, please call 01379 668317 or visit www.hoxnemusicfestival.com