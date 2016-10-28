Free events in Diss, Harleston and Thetford hope to get residents ‘switched on’ for money saving

Diss, Thetford and District Citizens Advice is hoping to get people ‘switched on’ to cutting their energy bills as the winter months approach.

Big Saving Energy events are being hosted in Diss, Harleston and Thetford, showing residents how they can get the best value for money on their gas and electricity.

Diss, Norfolk. Citizens Advice Bureau in Diss ENGANL00120120926114958

It is part of the Big Energy Saving Week, which runs from October 31 to November 6, a national campaign organised by Citizens Advice, the Energy Saving Trust (EST), and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

People are encouraged to check their current tariff and compare it with other suppliers, before switching to a cheaper deal if available. They are also given tips on making sure they are saving energy in their home.

Three free energy saving events will be held across the week, all running 10am to 2pm.

One will take place in Market Place, Thetford on Tuesday; Harleston’s event will take place on Wednesday at Budgens supermarket; and the final session will be held at Meres Mouth, Diss, on Friday.

Citzens Advice also has an energy price comparison tool, while officers from Breckland Council and South Norfolk Council will be on hand offering tips on making homes more energy efficient.

Caroline Mackinson, Project Coordinator at Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District, said: “Checking your energy tariff and switching to a cheaper deal is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cut your bills.

“Big Energy Saving Week is a great opportunity to get expert advice on how you can make savings before winter starts, from changing energy supplier to insulating your home.

“We would urge everyone to come down to the event, use our price comparison tool or contact our service for advice so they can start making savings.”

