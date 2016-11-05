Free dementia information event in Diss

A free information day for those living with or caring for someone with dementia is being held in Diss this month.

To be held at the Lawns Medical Practice in Mount Street on Saturday, November 12, from 1pm to 3.30pm, it will also give visitors the chance to find out more about organisations that can support you, including Age UK, Norfolk Carers Support, the first responders and more.

For more information, call 01379 642021.

