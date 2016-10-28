Framlingham vet removes 1.5ft metal pole from dog’s stomach

A Framlingham vet has helped a four-month-old pup who had bitten off more than he could chew after swallowing a 1.5ft metal pole from the end of a windmill.

The yellow Labrador needed emergency surgery to remove the pole, but amazingly suffered no last damage.

Ben Garland, who carried out the procedure at Framlingham Vets, said: “I’ve removed a lot of things from dogs’ stomachs, but nothing quite as spectacular as this.

“The puppy had tried to eat the entire metal stick, then when it became lodged in his stomach and oesophagus, he bit the end off, leaving it just showing in his throat behind his windpipe.

“He didn’t seem in any pain when he was brought in. Just a bit dribbly, and he looked a little embarrassed.

“Thankfully it didn’t cause any other damage and he now seems to be well on the road to recovery.”

The windmill that Marley the labrador tried to eat.

Mr Garland revealed the puppy’s owners, who do not wish to be named, found the dog looking shifty in his kennel at their Suffolk home.

With only the end of the windmill to be seen and an obvious lump in the pup’s throat, they took a lucky guess as to what had happened and immediately rushed to get help.

Ben and his team examined the dog before carrying out an X-ray which clearly shows the pole skewered through his stomach.

The veterinary surgeon decided to remove it by making an incision in the dog’s oesophagus so it could be pulled out during a two-and-half-hour long procedure last week.

Luckily it had not damaged any organs and the pup was able to return home two days later.

Mr Garland added: “For these guys this was just an unfortunate incident.

“The advice we would always give is not to leave dogs with anything they could chew and swallow.

“If a dog does swallow anything, owners should get in touch with their vets straight away.”

