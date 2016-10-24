Framlingham’s Ed Sheeran donates drum kit to EACH

Framlingham-based singer Ed Sheeran has opened up for bidding a piece of his musical memorabilia, with the highest bid being given to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The Suffolk musician, who has been an ambassador for the charity since 2014, has donated the drum kit he used as a teenager, with his autograph, to be included in the Ultimate Charity Auction fundraiser, in support of EACH’s ongoing Nook Appeal.

He has also agreed to pen a further personal message to the highest bidder in the forthcoming auction, to make the drum kit extra special for the lucky winner.

Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled this generous gift from our Ambassador Ed Sheeran will be a top lot in this high profile auction.

“Ed has been an EACH Ambassador for more than two years and has shown us tremendous support in that time, donating clothes for online auctions and paying a visit to our hospice in Ipswich.

“Not only will this auction lot raise valuable funds for our nook appeal, but it will also greatly raise the profile of EACH and the vital care and support we provide to life-threatened children, young people and their families.

“We are so very grateful for Ed’s continued support of EACH.”