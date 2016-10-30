Four held after unlicenced music event in Norfolk, after suspected drug-driver tells police he was ‘going to illegal rave’

Four people have been arrested today following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk.

The arrests were made after police in King’s Lynn last night said they had detained a man on suspicion of drug-driving who told them he was going to an illegal rave.

Officers were called to the area of St Benets Abbey at Horning, near Acle, at around 8am today, following reports that loud music was being played.

Up to 70 people were present at the site, along with approximately 30 vehicles.

Four people were arrested and two vehicles, plus sound equipment, were seized.

The arrests follow the detention of a man who was stopped by officers on the A47 on the outskirts of King’s Lynn last night on suspicion of drug-driving.

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account, published shortly before midnight, said the man had “Stated he was going to an illegal rave.”

Inspector Jerry Wright, from the Norfolk Police control room, said a short time ago: “The event has been monitored during the day and positive action has been taken.”

“These types of events cause disruption to the local community, negatively impact on the environment and also affect local land owners.”

“People who choose to attend these type of events also expose themselves to risk due to the type of locations where these events take place and also because those in attendance can be affected by alcohol or drugs.”

“The action taken by us today is typical of the robust approach that those people involved in planning and organising these events can expect from Norfolk Police.”