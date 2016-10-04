Former Wortham Primary pupil’s jumble sale to aid Ugandan children returns this month

A former Wortham Primary School pupil who established a charity to aid disadvantaged and young people in Uganda is calling for donations for its 12th annual jumble sale.

Emma Poppenborg, who spent four months in 2004 in rural Uganda teaching at a primary school, established Wagobera because of an 11-year-old boy called Wagobera Christopher, who finished top of his class, but was unable to go to secondary school because his family could not afford the fees.

Unwanted books, toys, CDs, clothes, linen and other items can be dropped off at Wortham Village Hall on the morning of the sale, which is due to take place on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4pm at the hall. Or, if you are unable to make that date, contact Gill on 07745 687681.

Any items left over will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

Thanks to the work of the charity, Chris is now starting his fourth year at Kampala International University, studying medicine, and is due to graduate in early 2018.

The jumble sales have, over the years, raised more than £6,000.

For more information, email Emma at wagobera@gmail.com, or visit the charity’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wagobera