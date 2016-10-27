Former Diss journalist Malcolm Perkins dies

Former Diss journalist Malcolm Perkins has died. He was 79.

Mr Perkins was the Eastern Daily Press industrial editor in Norwich and its chief reporter in Diss when he rejoined the paper. He continued to work in newspapers in his retirement and for several years was a freelance reporter for the Diss Express until he moved to live in the Midlands.

Malcolm was the sort of reporter every newsroom needs Former colleague Martin Throssell

His funeral is at Chesterfield on Monday.

Former colleague Martin Throssell said: “Malcolm was the sort of reporter every newsroom needs. He was of the old school but not stuck in it. He was never one to regret the passing of the old ways but just got on with adapting to the new, and all the time turned in crisply written stories on deadline.

“He probably never gave a thought to how respected he was, or realised how popular he was with everyone who worked with him.”