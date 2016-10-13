Foodies experience true taste of Harleston in Waveney festival

Harleston was awash with keen shoppers for one of the town’s biggest annual trade events on Saturday, with organisers claiming it demonstrated growing support for local producers.

Locally-made foods were brought to the forefront at ‘A Taste of Harleston’, the yearly street market which serves one of the signature events of the Waveney Valley Food and Drink Festival around south Norfolk.

MDEP-08-10-2016-056 A Taste of Harleston Food and Drink Festival The Pod celebrate their 10th anniversary with Chocotastic Day Meryl Harding ANL-160910-182910005

Family activities and street performers, such as the food-themed Too Many Cooks choir, kept visitors entertained as they sampled products from food vendors based in the area, many of which reported a boost to their usual levels of trade.

Nicky Stainton, one of the event organisers and a member of civic group Harleston’s Future, told the Diss Express: “It was very successful despite the weather. We had a really good turnout on the day.

“There were a lot of people in the town and a lot of the shopkeepers I spoke to said the town was buzzing and humming.

“That’s what it’s all about — putting Harleston on the map.”

MDEP-08-10-2016-045 A Taste of Harleston Food and Drink Festival Archie & Louis Knox with Butcher Andy Orford ANL-160910-182350005

The Food and Drink Festival concludes this weekend with events in Diss, including the Corn Hall Beer and Gin Festival at The Boilerhouse in Cobbs Yard, running today from 5pm to 11pm, and tomorrow between noon and 11pm.

MDEP-08-10-2016-044 A Taste of Harleston Food and Drink Festival Dan O'Neill of McCarthy Bread ANL-160910-182320005

MDEP-08-10-2016-043 A Taste of Harleston Food and Drink Festival Stephen KIng & Harry Joe-Eaves from AD Browne & Sons ANL-160910-182250005