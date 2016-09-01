Flordon road to be closed for more than four weeks

A road in Flordon is set to be closed for more than four weeks when work begins to construct a new trod footway in the village.

Works, expected to take 33 days, are due to begin on Monday to build the new footway in The Street. The scheme is a jointly funded initiative between Norfolk County Council Highways and Flordon Parish Council.

During the construction works, The Street will be closed to all through traffic. A fully signed diversion will be in place.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “Access for residents within the site will be maintained, albeit it is likely that there will be some disruption. The County Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The works will cost £32,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.