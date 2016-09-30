Flat fire battled in Attleborough

Fire crews from Norfolk battled a flat fire in Attleborough yesterday morning.

The incident happened just before 7.30am in Orchard Close.

Appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended. Crews used ladders, hose reel jets, and hand appliances with water from a hydrant to extinguish.

It was under control by 7.57pm.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots, and a fan was utilised to ventilate smoke from the premises.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) was called, who dispatched an ambulance crew and officer to assist the fire service, but no one required any treatment.