Five tonnes of straw on fire in Scole

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in the open in Scole yesterday afternoon.

The fire, which involved five tonnes of straw, was in Common Road, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 3.18pm.

Crews from Diss and Long Stratton arrived at the scene at about 3.40pm. They used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish.

The incident was under control by 5.30pm. No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.