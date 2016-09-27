Five linked burglaries in Norfolk villages

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following five linked burglaries in villages across Norfolk on Tuesday, September 20.

It is unclear what items have been stolen but a thorough search was made at each burglary.

They were at Fern Drive, in Cringleford, between 4.30pm to 7.05pm; Karen Close, in Scole, from 8.25pm to 8.45pm; Norwich Road, Hethersett at about 9.20pm; Wissey View, Mundford between 10pm and 11pm and Short Beck Road, Feltwell between 11pm and 11.12pm.

Call Det Sgt Pete Wilson on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

