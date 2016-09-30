First images of how streetscape will look revealed as part of Diss Heritage Triangle project

A big milestone in the Diss Heritage Triangle project is set to be hit when the new road designs for St Nicholas Street, Market Hill, and the section of Market Place that connects them are unveiled.

More information on the layouts and street furniture will be on show at Diss Town Council’s stand in Market Place today.

Market Hill. The pub in the background is now known as The Two Brewers.

Full detailed designs and plans will be on display in the Market Place on Friday, October 28, as the formal consultation process gets underway.

The designs are part of the £3.2m project to revamp the Heritage Triangle, and restore the historic Diss Corn Hall.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Aimed at improving pedestrian priority, and calming traffic, the street designs will see new ‘squares’ created across Market Hill and extending into St Nicholas Street.

“The designs will make it much easier for the elderly and disabled to use the area, as kerbs will be lowered and pavements widened, particularly at pinch points on the hills. New benches will be added in each square so that there are resting places, and planters will help to make the area more attractive.”

The designs will make it much easier for the elderly and disabled to use the area, as kerbs will be lowered and pavements widened, particularly at pinch points on the hills

Interpretation panels will be installed around the Triangle, which will describe history of the area. Known as ‘Toblerones’, these three-sided posts will include old maps, illustrations and photographs to tell the tales of each location. It is hoped work will begin in April, running through to June next year.

For details on the project, visit www.heritagetriangle.co.uk