Fire service on scene after car falls into sinkhole in Banham

Sinkhole in Banham

A car has fallen into a sinkhole in Banham.

The incident is thought to have happened shortly before 6.25am, at the end of Orchard Way, near to the junction with Crown Street.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the sinkhole was about one metre wide, and a foot deep.

The fire service remain at the scene.

