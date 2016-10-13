Fire in bin at Eye bus shelter

A fire crew from Diss was called to tackle a bin blaze in Eye yesterday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.11pm, alerting them to the fire at a bus shelter opposite the police station in Castleton Way.

The crew was at the scene for eight minutes.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

