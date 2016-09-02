Fire crew clears up fuel spill from vehicle on A140 at Scole

Fuel leak in Scole

A fire crew from Diss was called to help clear a fuel spill on the A140 at Scole in the early hours of this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.38am, to reports that a vehicle was leaking fuel.

Firefighters made the scene and vehicle safe, and had the incident under control by 2.04am.

