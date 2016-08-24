Fifty not out for Stonham Aspal’s Joe

UK Power Networks Awards Evening for staff who have worked for the company for over 40 years held at the Cambridge Belfry Hotel in Cambourne From left Joe Freezer , Mick Weller and Paul Flack from Suffolk Photograph taken by Simon Dack / Connors 28th July 2016 ANL-160824-161641001

A UK Power Networks employee from Stonham Aspal has had his staying power celebrated after he hit the 50-year milestone with the company.

Joe Freezer joined the firm as an 18-year-old labourer in 1966. After a year he became a linesman and has spent most of his career working on the high voltage overhead lines in Suffolk.

“I have enjoyed my working career as a linesman and have worked with many skilled and great people over the years, many of which have become good friends.

“Working outside in all weather conditions has its challenges but there is no way I could ever have worked indoors for the last 50 years.”

