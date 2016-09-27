Fifth annual Bressingham Band Night to support ‘wonderful work’ of charity

A fifth annual charity event organised by a Roydon resident is hoping to support the “wonderful work” of a Norfolk charity.

The Bressingham Band Night charity gig will be held in the museum at Bressingham Steam and Gardens on October 8, from 7pm to 11pm. The main beneficiary from funds raised is Nelson’s Journey.

Nelson’s Journey does wonderful work and it is a pleasure to be able to support them again this year Lou Hines, organiser

Based in Norwich, it is dedicated to supporting bereaved children and young people. Money raised from the barbecue and raffle, which prizes include a weekend camping ticket worth more than £200 for the Wow Festival, will be donated to the Kieran’s Cabin Fund, to support a severely autistic young man.

Lou Hines, organiser of Bressingham Band Night, said: “Every penny raised at Bressingham Band Night goes to charity, and so far we have raised more than £12,000.

“All the bands and our wonderful sound engineer, JJ Goodwin from Festival Asylum, provide their talent free of charge as do all the bar staff and BBQ. Nelson’s Journey does wonderful work and it is a pleasure to be able to support them again this year.”

This year’s event will be headlined by Bury St Edmunds steampunk band Thy Last Drop, supported by The Thinking Men, The Rat Kings and The Racketones.

Tickets for Band Night 2016 are £10, or £15 on the door, and can be bought from Claire’s Sugarcraft in St Nicholas Yard in Diss, and from The Cock Inn, The Burston Crown, The George and Dragon in East Harling and The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds.

The gig will also feature a real ale bar.

Donations of raffle prizes are still being sought.

If you are able to help, call 07810 005362