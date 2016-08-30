Field fire close to properties tackled in Great Ellingham

A field fire which threatened a number of nearby properties in Great Ellingham was tackled on Sunday.

The incident happened in Penhill Road at 12.46pm.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Hingham, Watton, Wymondham, Earlham, Dereham, Carrow, East Harling and the water carrier from Hethersett all attended the blaze.

Firefighters used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. The farmer also assisted the crews, by turning over the field with a tractor.

The incident was deemed under control by 2.05pm.

There were no reported injuries.