Family of disabled Diss boy thanks Co-op after vital buggy donation

Four-year-old Riley Tregale, from Diss, in his new specialist buggy donated by the Co-op and the Newlife Foundation.

The mother of a disabled four-year-old boy in Diss says a donation from their local Co-operative store makes a “huge difference” to the family.

