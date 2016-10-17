Eye residents invited to celebrate Hartismere Place’s first birthday

Eye residents are being invited to celebrate a care home’s first birthday on Friday.

Hartismere Place, run by Care UK, will be marking 12 months since the home first opened, with a special event running from 2pm to 4pm.

It will feature a plaque unveiling by Suffolk County Councillor for Hoxne and Eye, Guy McGregor.

The theme for the birthday party is ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’, with themed decorations, refreshments prepared by the care home’s chef and musical entertainment by local singer Deano.

There will also be the chance to meet some of the team and take a tour around the home and the adjacent Hartismere Club.

Cathryn Weed, home manager at Hartismere Place, said: “We are all really looking forward to celebrating the home’s first birthday with the community on October 21 and we’re excited for what the coming years will bring.”