Eye motorists warned of delays on Remembrance Sunday

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Town Hall ENGANL00120131014161834

Eye motorists are being advised of delays on Remembrance Sunday.

Delays are likely throughout the morning along Lambseth Street, Broad Street and Church Street.

Motorists are likely to experience delays between 10.30am and 11.15am, and again been noon and 12.15pm. Times are approximate.

