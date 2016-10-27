Expert help for beginners at drop-in event at designermakers21 in Diss

Print by Diane Griffiths. ANL-161027-114738001

Modern will meet old in a printmaking day at Diss.

Cupiss Press, letterpress printers in the town since 1830, will take part in the free drop-in day at designermakers21 in St Nicholas’ Street on November 12.

Professional printmakers Louise MacLaren and Diane Griffiths and Annette Rolston from dm21 will also give talks and demonstrations from 11am-3pm.

